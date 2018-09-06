RAPID CITY | Barbara Joan (Kunkel) Rostad, 62, passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at an Edina, MN, hospital where she was traveling on a vacation with her family.
Barb was born on Dec. 8, 1955, to Lester and Ann Kunkel in Minot, ND. She grew up in Minot and graduated from Minot High School. She married her best friend, Daniel Rostad, on July 5, 1975. They recently celebrated 43 years together and have created a wonderful life with their three daughters and eight grandchildren.
In 1988, they moved to Bismarck where Barb cared for and touched many young lives through her in-home daycare. In 1997, they moved to Rapid City. In addition to co-owning Putz N Glo (a black light miniature golf course) she was recently recognized for 15 years of service at the Black Hills Children’s Home Society where she was a child care counselor. Her hard work, huge heart, and genuine passion for kids has and will continue to impact many lives. It was truly her home away from home. She will be missed by the kids and staff alike.
Barb was a very creative person and enjoyed making things for others. Everything she made, decorated or created was sought after by many ... especially her daughters. She even passed her creativity on to some of her grandkids by teaching and helping them make gifts. Barb was an amazing Grandma to her grandchildren and will be remembered for spoiling them, giving them endless treats, spending lots of time with them, and even wrestling on the floor with them. Barb loved to travel, especially her trips to Nevada with her husband. She was such a thoughtful person who loved to give and help others. She was the kind of person that always jumped in to help no matter what the task was. She could light up any room with her infectious laugh and constant teasing. She will genuinely be missed by many.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Rostad, Rapid City; daughters, Amanda (James) Friend, Rapid City, and their children Gavin, Parker, Andrew and Hudson, Marissa (Daniel) Scheurer, Rapid City, and their children Jackson, Jadyn, Levi and Carly, and Danielle Rostad, Denver, CO; siblings, Donna (Lenny) Noyes, Louisville, KY, Rachel (Joe) Gerle, Sierra Vista, AZ, Judy (Dwight) Holen, Minot, ND, Debra (Duane) Halvorson, Minot, ND, and Dennis (Nancy) Kunkel, Lakeville, MN; mother-in-law, Dorothy Rostad Bismarck, ND; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Ann Kunkel; her sister, Kathleen Jean Kunkel; father-in-law, Jearold G. Rostad; and sister-in-law, Peggy (Rostad) Richter.
Her Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Dress will be casual, and all good memories and stories are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Black Hills Children’s Home Society.
An online guestbook may be signed at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.