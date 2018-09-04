Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Barbara Rostad, 62, died Aug. 31, 2018.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

