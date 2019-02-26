RAPID CITY | Charlotte “Char” Rostad, 91, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Char was born July 29, 1927, in St. Paul, MN, to Joseph and Martha (Walta) Petrak.
She married Douglas Rostad on April 22, 1950, in Lake Vadnais, MN. They moved to Rapid City in 1956.
Char began working at C. P. Claire Electronics and moved on to the accounting department at Rushmore Mutual, retiring after many years. During her retirement, she worked part time at the Westside Family Thrift as a “sample lady” for 15 years.
Char is survived by her children, Curt (Jodie) Rostad, Fountain Hills, AZ, Craig (Laurie Dean) Rostad, Florence, KY, and Gail (Ed McGee) Biers, Keystone; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug; and two sisters, Ellen Pearson and Lydia Pavek.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
A memorial will be established to the Rainbow Bible Camp.
