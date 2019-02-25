Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Charlotte “Char” Rostad, 91, died Feb. 23, 2019.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 preceded by a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Interment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Rostad, Charlotte ‘Char’
