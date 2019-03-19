Try 3 months for $3

SPEARFISH | Pastor Robert “Bob” Roth, 88, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Belle Fourche.

Bob is survived by his wife, Enid, Spearfish; children, Tom Roth, Kansas City, Jerry Roth, Gillette, Wyoming, Joanne Vigoren, Spearfish, Ronald Roth, Sturgis, and Cheryl Honomichl, Volga. He was preceded in death by daughter, Janice and grandson, Jacob Honomichl.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22, at the United Methodist Church in Sturgis. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

The full obituary is available at kinkadefunerals.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Roth, Pastor Robert
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments