Roth, Sheryl A.

RAPID CITY | Sheryl A. Roth, 71, died Jan. 29, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Service information

Feb 7
Memorial Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
10:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 7
Burial
Friday, February 7, 2020
12:00AM
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Road
Rapid City, SD 57701
