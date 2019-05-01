{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Thomas Roth, 76, died April 26, 2019.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on May 2, in the Chapel at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on May 3, at Kirk Funeral Home. 

Celebrate
the life of: Roth, Thomas
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments