Try 1 month for $3

BELLE FOURCHE | Junice Rothermel, 93, died Nov. 10, 2018.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 20, at St. James Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills

Celebrate
the life of: Rothermel, Junice
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments