STURGIS | Dennis Keith “Butcher” Rottenbucher, 59, died Jan. 2, 2019.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 at the funeral chapel. Inurnment will follow at the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Sturgis.

Rottenbucher, Dennis Keith
