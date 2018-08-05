Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Walter Rouleau

RAPID CITY | Walter J. Rouleau, 78, died Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 17, 1939, to Walter P. and Beatrice E. (Warburton) Rouleau in Clinton, MA.

In 1968, Walter and his wife, Joanne, began publishing “Growth Fund Guide” in California, a mutual funds investment advisory publication. They moved to Rapid City in 1983, continuing their publication. Walt retired in 2009.

Walt is survived by his wife, Joanne Rouleau, Rapid City; his children, Walter J. (Tammy) Rouleau Jr., La Mesa, CA, Cheryl Rouleau Johnson, Oakland, CA, and Bonnie Rouleau Beck, Dana Point, CA; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Ryan, Lauren, Annie, Avery and Tate; and a sister, Marilyn Sarkisian, West Boylston, MA.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Bill.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

A family Celebration of Life Service will be held in the near future.

Friends may send a memorial to CUREPSP, the “Progressive Supranuclear Palsy” organization at www.psp.org

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is hosting his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Rouleau, Walter J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments