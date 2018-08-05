RAPID CITY | Walter J. Rouleau, 78, died Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 17, 1939, to Walter P. and Beatrice E. (Warburton) Rouleau in Clinton, MA.
In 1968, Walter and his wife, Joanne, began publishing “Growth Fund Guide” in California, a mutual funds investment advisory publication. They moved to Rapid City in 1983, continuing their publication. Walt retired in 2009.
Walt is survived by his wife, Joanne Rouleau, Rapid City; his children, Walter J. (Tammy) Rouleau Jr., La Mesa, CA, Cheryl Rouleau Johnson, Oakland, CA, and Bonnie Rouleau Beck, Dana Point, CA; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Ryan, Lauren, Annie, Avery and Tate; and a sister, Marilyn Sarkisian, West Boylston, MA.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Bill.
A family Celebration of Life Service will be held in the near future.
Friends may send a memorial to CUREPSP, the “Progressive Supranuclear Palsy” organization at www.psp.org
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is hosting his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.