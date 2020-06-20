Rovere, Dale H.

Dale was born March 15, 1927, to Joseph and Florence (Eikenberry) Rovere in Lusk, WY. Dale was the second of six children. Dale attended school in Lead and later a one-room school in Boulder Canyon where he was the drummer in the band along with his siblings. Dale’s family later moved to a ranch near Bear Butte, where he graduated from Sturgis High School and distinguished himself by climbing the rope to the gymnasium ceiling feet first.

Dale eventually met his sweetheart, Donna Bruner “Bev,” and married her in 1947. Dale and Bev had a very loving marriage that lasted 64 years. Dale never missed a kiss goodbye before heading to work in the morning and received another kiss as soon as he returned home. Dale and Bev had three children: Dale Russell “Rusty,” Christine “Chris,” and Debra “Debbie.” Dale and Bev lived in Deadwood and Winner in the early years of their marriage where he began his long career in the tire industry.

In 1962, Dale bought Eddie Rypkema’s commercial truck and tire business and began his own tire sales and retreading company, Dale’s Tire & Retreading, in Deadwood. The business moved to Rapid City in 1974, where he worked diligently to support his family alongside his son and two grandsons until 2017. Dale’s love of aviation began in the early 1970s when he spent countless hours studying to get his pilot license. Dale enjoyed spending time with his flying buddies at the Sturgis airport until the age of 80. Dale is remembered for always being a happy, kind man, whistling away, and telling jokes even in his later days. Dale enjoyed fast cars, primarily Chevys and Cadillacs, bird watching, and towing his grandkids around his expansive yard with a tractor. On Saturday nights, you could find Dale polishing his vehicles until they sparkled while he listened to Saturday Night Gold on the radio. Dale loved Bev so much that even after her death, he never took his wedding ring off. Dale never forgot the first time he met Bev and how stunning she looked in a red dress.