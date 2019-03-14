Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Elsie Rowland, 85, died March 11, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on March 22, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Elsie Rowland
the life of: Rowland, Elsie
