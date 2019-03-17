Try 3 months for $3
Elsie Rowland

RAPID CITY | Elsie Rowland, 85, died on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Regional Hospice House.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Rowland, of Rapid City; her children, Carrie (Ross Session) Cisle, of Rapid City, Joe (Kathy) Rowland, of Lecanto, FL, and Cindy (Rod) Pappel, of Rapid City; three grandsons, Brogan Pappel, Josh Pappel and Alex (Jordyn) Pappel; and a great-granddaughter, Riley Mae Pappel.

A Celebration of her Life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Cornerstone Rescue Mission, 401 11th St., Rapid City, SD 57701, Love INC of the Black Hills, PO Box 3255, Rapid City, SD 57709, or a favorite charity.

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.

