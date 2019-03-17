RAPID CITY | Elsie Rowland, 85, died on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Regional Hospice House.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Rowland, of Rapid City; her children, Carrie (Ross Session) Cisle, of Rapid City, Joe (Kathy) Rowland, of Lecanto, FL, and Cindy (Rod) Pappel, of Rapid City; three grandsons, Brogan Pappel, Josh Pappel and Alex (Jordyn) Pappel; and a great-granddaughter, Riley Mae Pappel.
A Celebration of her Life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Cornerstone Rescue Mission, 401 11th St., Rapid City, SD 57701, Love INC of the Black Hills, PO Box 3255, Rapid City, SD 57709, or a favorite charity.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.