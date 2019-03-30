Try 3 months for $3

WALL | Larry J. Ruland, 79, died March 28, 2019.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on March 31, at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on April 1, at the Wall Community Center. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Quinn.

