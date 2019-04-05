Try 3 months for $3

QUINN | Lenora Ruland, 79, died April 2, 2019.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer and rosary services today at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on April 6, at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Quinn.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

