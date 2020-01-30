Runestad, Robert
BROOMFIELD, Colo. | Bob Runestad, 62, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020.

He was born Jan. 5, 1958 in Mitchell, SD, to Merle and Velma (Breland) Runestad. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1976 and Mitchell Area Vo-Tech in 1978. He worked in computer programming for SCI in Rapid City, SD; Gateway, Inc. in N. Sioux City, SD; Control Data and OptiGraphics in California; and RT Systems in Broomfield, CO, where he was working at the time of his death.

Bob had a love of music, reading and all things computer science.

He is survived by his sisters, Christine Dierks (Ken) of Sioux Falls, SD, and Rebecca Dewald (Darrel) of Lakeville, MN; brothers, David Runestad of Eagan, MN, and Dan Runestad (Amy) of Custer, SD; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jeanne Hodges; and sister-in-law, Darlette Runestad.

At his request, no services will be held. Burial will be at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Letcher, SD.

