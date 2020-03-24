Rushing, Tracy M.

RAPID CITY | Tracy M. Rushing, 55, died March 22, 2020, in Rapid City after a long battle with cancer with her family near. She was proud to say that she was made in Rapid City and born in Portland, OR, in 1964. She attended Oregon State University and founded what is now Dakota Soapworks in 1997.

Tracy loved photography, genealogy and scrapbooking. She was awarded the Helen Walsworth National Medal of Patriotism for her community service and she was a member of the Black Hills chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She served in the Boy Scouts of America for many years as a leader and trainer in Tacoma, WA. Her family moved back to Rapid City in 2017 in great joy — as she loved the Black Hills.