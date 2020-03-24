Rushing, Tracy M.

RAPID CITY | Tracy M. Rushing, 55, died March 22, 2020, in Rapid City after a long battle with cancer with her family near. She was proud to say that she was made in Rapid City and born in Portland, OR, in 1964. She attended Oregon State University and founded what is now Dakota Soapworks in 1997.
Tracy loved photography, genealogy and scrapbooking. She was awarded the Helen Walsworth National Medal of Patriotism for her community service and she was a member of the Black Hills chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She served in the Boy Scouts of America for many years as a leader and trainer in Tacoma, WA. Her family moved back to Rapid City in 2017 in great joy — as she loved the Black Hills.
She is survived by her mother, Ricki Harrington, and her beloved husband and business partner, William "Bill" Rushing, both of Rapid City. She leaves behind a large family of sons, Joshua Boguth (Carmen Gohl), Zachary (Ashley) Boguth, Adam Boguth (Jessica Hine), Milo Boguth and Jacob Boguth, stepson, Christopher Rushing, all of Washington state and adopted son, Nathan Klingforth, Portland, OR; her daughter, Mia Boguth, Rapid City, and adopted daughter, Tiffany (Kyle) Kaiser, Lakewood, WA; and cousins, Debra (Jack) Benson and Carla (Ken) Lewis. She loved her grandchildren deeply and leaves behind Brooklynn, Rose and Lilly Boguth and adopted grandchildren, Arakai, Dekland, Lochlain and Camden Kaiser of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Milo and Bing Harrington of Hayward, SD; son, Spencer Boguth and daughter, Mariah Boguth of Puyallup, WA; aunt, Mary Lou Niebrugge and cousin, Nancy Niebrugge of Rapid City; aunt, Abigail Goff of Oregon; grandparents, Byron and Doris Murdock, aunt, Jeanette and cousin, Nanette Klingforth of Portland, OR.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Monument Health Home Plus Hospice Rapid City.
Funeral services will be broadcast on the Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 27. Visitation will be live streamed beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 26. Private interment will be held.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website, behrenswilson.com.
