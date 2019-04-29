ELM SPRINGS- Russell Burmeister died April 26, 2019. Russell was born in 1935 when his parents were ranching near Interior, S.D. He spent his youth ranching and farming near Wasta and eventually near Elm Springs.
He was an only child who enjoyed fishing and animals. He left home at age 15, traveling to California with his friend Darvin Knapp, and traveling (hitchhiking) through Florida.
He married Letty Fischer in 1955 and had a daughter, Lane. He married Barbara Williamson in 1976 and had daughters Brandy and Trina, and his son Burton. He was step-dad to Barb's son John Kleinsasser.
Russell was a lot of things. He was a successful rancher and farmer, a bareback rider, a Golden Gloves boxer, a pilot, a real estate guy, a world traveler, a good auctioneer, and could dance one hell of a good jitterbug.
He had several life-long friends, including Lawrence Burke, the Arneson brothers, the Crawford brothers, Duane Rhynard, Junior Cress, Roger Teeters, Duane Keffeler, Sonny Huether, Lane Johnston, and more.
He leaves his children Lane O'Rourke and her husband Brady and their sons Tucker and Jace, Brandy Meyer and her husband David, Burton Burmeister and his sons Trevor, Nick and Brody, and Trina Burmeister and her daughter Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Marguerite Burmeister and his step-son John. Everyone who knew him would agree that he was a colorful character. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held at noon, Wednesday, May 1 at the Elm Springs Community Church followed by a graveside service at the Elm Springs Cemetery at 1 p.m. Russ has requested that everyone wear jeans to the services.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
