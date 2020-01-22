Rutan, Susan J.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Born in South Dakota, Susan was the daughter of Kenneth School and Irma Birtsch, and sister of Ronald Schoon.
She was a loving and caring mother. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially enjoyed her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality, always had friends everywhere she went, and made the people in her presence laugh.
She is survived by her two daughters, Holly Nutter and Erica Avila.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Rutan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.