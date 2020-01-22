Rutan, Susan J.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Born in South Dakota, Susan was the daughter of Kenneth School and Irma Birtsch, and sister of Ronald Schoon.

She was a loving and caring mother. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially enjoyed her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality, always had friends everywhere she went, and made the people in her presence laugh.

She is survived by her two daughters, Holly Nutter and Erica Avila.

