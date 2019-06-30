{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | James Rutherford, 69, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

James Franklin Rutherford was born July 10, 1949 in White Sulphur Springs, WV, to Earl and Mildred (Baker) Rutherford. As a young child the family moved to Rapid City, as Earl was in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Ellsworth AFB. Jim attended school in Rapid City, graduating from high school in 1967. He was employed with Black Hills Gold Jewelry, the Rushmore Mall and S.D. School of Mines & Technology. After his retirement he continued to live in Rapid City.

Jim is survived by two daughters, Sarah and Lacey; several grandchildren; a sister, Anita (Bruce) Kephart of Danbury, WI; and very special friends, Patrick and Laura Gary of Rapid City.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Earl Preston Rutherford.

Cremation will take place and there will be no public services.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Rutherford, James
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments