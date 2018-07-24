Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CUSTER | Herbert Ryan was an artist and entrepreneur. Most recently he founded and edited Custer Free Press.

He leaves his wife of 35 years, Peg.

An informal gathering to honor his life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, at Harbach Park.

Donations in his memory may be sent to Battle Mountain Humane Society in Hot Springs.

