RAPID CITY | Josephine Alice Ryan, 78, died March 8, 2019.

Services will be at 4 p.m. on March 15, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, with visitation two hours prior.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

the life of: Ryan, Josephine A.
