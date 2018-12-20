RAPID CITY | Margaret Ridenour Ryan was born Feb. 27, 1926, in LaFollette, TN, to Charles Henry and Lilliam Frances (Myers) Ridenour.
She joined the US Cadet Nurse Corp and attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lafayette, IN, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1948.
After meeting Larry Ryan in 1951 on a trip to the Black Hills, she resigned from the VA Hospital and married Larry in Scottsburg, IN, on June 1, 1952. They made their home in Deadwood.
She worked part-time at the Homestake Hospital in 1953 and St. Joseph's in Deadwood in 1954. In 1955, she was also employed at Fort Meade VA Hospital until 1963, when she retired.
Her family was her life. She was blessed with good friends. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, St. John's Guild, Beta Sigma Phi, Masters Chapter, VFW Auxiliary, and the Deadwood “Bag” Ladies.
A special relationship was her Bridge Foursome with Lorraine Ondrizek, Betty Colburn and Margaret Sulentic. They played for 43 years.
She is survived by her children, Jane Ryan Nemecek, Rapid City, Karen Stanley (Lee), Rangeley, CO, and Kevin Ryan, Rapid City; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents; a sister, Sarah Barrow; two brothers, Charles (Jean) Ridenour and David (Beulah) Ridenour; and Pat and (Anna) Besta Ryan, whom she loved very much. Anna was like a second mother to her, as her own mother passed away at an early age.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, at St John’s Episcopal Church in Deadwood, with visitation one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Oakridge Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for St. John’s Episcopal Church in Deadwood.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is hosting her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
