Sabo, Dwight

REVA | Dwight Sabo, 74, died Feb. 10, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Reva Community Hall. Burial will be at the Slim Buttes Lutheran Church Cemetery.

