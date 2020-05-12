Sailer, Telitha 'Peggy'
DEADWOOD | Telitha "Peggy" Sailer, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Rolling Hills Healthcare facility in Belle Fourche.

Peggy was born Nov. 20, 1935, to Arthur and Veryl Mason in Pierre. She grew up in Reliance, SD, and in her late teens she moved with her family to Ozark, AR. On Dec. 23, 1954, she married Vernon Sailer in Dickenson, ND. They made their home in Sioux Falls, Pierre, Fort Pierre, and Blunt before settling in Deadwood.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Vernon Sailer, Deadwood/Spearfish; sons, Lindsay (Darlene) Sailer, Mitchell, and Doug (Polly) Sailer, Deadwood; daughter, Rita (Marc) Stacey, Spearfish; sister, Rita (Bill) Neptune, Williford, AR; brother, Arthur Mason, Ward, AR; grandchildren, Danny Sailer and Shannon (Shandie) Sailer, all of Laramie, WY, Trevor Stacey (Ashlynn Frazier) Scottsbluff, NE, and Nathan Stacey (Bailey Morris) and Andrew (Katie Flanagan), all of Spearfish; and great-grandchildren, Marek, Madison and Aryia Sailer, Laramie.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; brothers, Conrad & his wife Nancy Mason, David & his wife Ruby Mason, and Larry Mason; sister-in-law, Re Mason; and two very special friends, Delores Hertel and Mary Hertel.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15, at the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Peggy will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Memorial established for Good Shepherd Clinic in Spearfish.

To plant a tree in memory of Telitha Sailer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

