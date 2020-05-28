Salonek, Shelby

LEAD | Shelby Salonek, 56, passed away May 15, 2020.
She fought a good fight, she finished the race and she kept the faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Waulk and her brother, Danny. She is survived by her spouse, Robert Ross; her mother, Georgia Waulk; her children, Blake (Alainna) Mattson, Chad (Roxanne) Berglund; grandchildren, Chloe, Kayden, Jaedyn, Aubree, Spencer and Charlotte; and her danes, Klink and Mathilda.
The family will hold a memorial at a later date.
