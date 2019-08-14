{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Penelope Ann Salway, 46, died Aug. 11, 2019.

Wake service will be from 5-9 p.m. on Aug. 16, at the American Legion in Martin.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17, at the American Legion. Burial will be at the Bennett County Cemetery in Martin.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

