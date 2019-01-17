Try 1 month for 99¢
Rick Salyers

RAPID CITY | Richard Wayne "Rick" Salyers, 54, passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. He was born July 5, 1964, to Richard and Phyllis (Crawford) Salyers in Kingsport, TN. He attended Central High School. He married Barbara Patterson on Sept. 13, 1986, in Black Hawk. Rick was a jack-of-all-trades, from being a cook to owning and operating his own business in HVAC.

Rick’s many hobbies included driving his No. 36 race car, being an avid bowler and coaching youth bowling, and operating RC cars and airplanes. He enjoyed hosting get-togethers at their lake house where he was voted unofficial Mayor of Shep’s Canyon and he also loved hockey — GO RUSH!

Rick is survived by his wife, Barb; his daughters, Megan (Tyler) Stone, Catherine (Jesse), and Laci; six grandchildren; his mother, Phyllis; sister, Tina (Ryan) Meyer; brother, Shannon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad, Richard, and his brother, Troy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, at On Common Ground Church, 610 St. Francis St.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the church.

Please join Rick’s family, following services, in celebrating his life with lunch at the American Legion, 818 East St. Patrick St.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.

the life of: Salyers, Richard 'Rick'
