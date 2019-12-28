Sandau, Albin 'Al'
0 entries

Sandau, Albin 'Al'

  • 0
Al Sandau

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. | Albin "Al" Sandau was born in Beulah, ND, older brother to Jerry. Al received his B.A. in English/Speech/Journalism at Wartburg College (IA). While achieving his M.A. in Speech/Theater at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, Al met his wife, Dianne. Both taught at Huron College.

Al was drafted and served in the Vietnam War: US Army First Battalion, 40th Artillery (1967-1968). Al returned from the war to meet his infant son, Alan.

Al and Dianne lived in Spearfish, SD, where Al taught theater and told stories. He modeled compassion, humility, generosity, poise and parented hundreds of students over the years. His children (actual, in-law, grand and theatrical) will remember him fondly.

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News