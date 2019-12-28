Sandau, Albin 'Al'

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. | Albin "Al" Sandau was born in Beulah, ND, older brother to Jerry. Al received his B.A. in English/Speech/Journalism at Wartburg College (IA). While achieving his M.A. in Speech/Theater at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, Al met his wife, Dianne. Both taught at Huron College.
Al was drafted and served in the Vietnam War: US Army First Battalion, 40th Artillery (1967-1968). Al returned from the war to meet his infant son, Alan.
Al and Dianne lived in Spearfish, SD, where Al taught theater and told stories. He modeled compassion, humility, generosity, poise and parented hundreds of students over the years. His children (actual, in-law, grand and theatrical) will remember him fondly.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.