Sandau, Albin 'Al'

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. | Albin "Al" Sandau was born in Beulah, ND, older brother to Jerry. Al received his B.A. in English/Speech/Journalism at Wartburg College (IA). While achieving his M.A. in Speech/Theater at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, Al met his wife, Dianne. Both taught at Huron College.

Al was drafted and served in the Vietnam War: US Army First Battalion, 40th Artillery (1967-1968). Al returned from the war to meet his infant son, Alan.