ST. PAUL, Minn. | On Nov. 9, 2018, after a struggle with Alzheimer’s, Dianne Glassburn Sandau was freed.
Born on June 1, 1941, Dianne spent the rest of her life learning and teaching new things. She got her Master’s in Theater at the University of South Dakota. She taught and directed plays at Huron College, Black Hills State University (BHSU) and other places in between. She learned sign language to help teach younger students in Belle Fourche and became licensed as a special education teacher to help students of all ages. She once paired her love of theater and special education and directed "A Christmas Carol" at BHSU, comprised of Spearfish residents, all with special needs. Other joys included dogs, bird feeding, gardening, driving or motorcycling with her husband, puppetry, painting, photography, badminton, and floating around at Iron Creek Lake with her son.
She will be missed by her husband, Albin, and her son, Alan, his wife Kristin, and her grandchildren Alaina and Ian.
