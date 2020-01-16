Sande, Borgie

She was born June 21, 1924, to Borghild Djuvstad in Lom, Norway. She and her family traveled to the United States in 1929, when Borgie was five. They settled in North Dakota, where other family members were located. Borgie graduated cum laude from high school in Grand Forks, ND, and attended business school there after graduation. She met Raymond "Ray" Sande when they worked together in the Western Union office in Grand Forks. Ray and Borgie were married July 14, 1946 and welcomed twin girls the next year.

Borgie and Ray moved to Iowa when Ray was relocated by Western Union and then to Deadwood, SD. They moved to Rapid City in 1952 and spent the rest of their married life there. Borgie worked as the church secretary and administrative assistant at Calvary Lutheran Church from July 1959 until July 1979, when she left Rapid City to attend college at Augustana College in Sioux Falls. Ray passed away in 1974, and Borgie decided she should pursue her desire to attend college. Borgie loved attending Augustana College and spent her last year there as head resident dorm manager. While attending Augustana, she worked in the South Dakota District Office of the American Lutheran Church. Borgie graduated in May 1980 and returned to Rapid City, where she worked as a substitute teacher, taught adult education classes in conversational Norwegian, and was a private tutor in Gregg shorthand. Borgie also worked with the Augustana admissions program until 1986.