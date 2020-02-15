Sander, Steven

You have free articles remaining.
WHITEWOOD | Steven Sander, 61, died Feb. 13, 2020.
Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis
To send flowers to the family of Steven Sander, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 17
Celebration of Life
Monday, February 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Vet's Club
868 Main Street
Sturgis, SD 57785
868 Main Street
Sturgis, SD 57785
Guaranteed delivery before Steven's Celebration of Life begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.