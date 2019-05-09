{{featured_button_text}}

BOX ELDER | Brenda L. Sanders, 78, died April 26, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on May 10, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

