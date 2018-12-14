Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Mildred M. Sanders, 86, died Dec. 12, 2018.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Sanders, Mildred M.
