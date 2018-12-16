RAPID CITY | Mildred (Mayer) Sanders, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Rapid City.
Mildred "Millie" was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in Prairie du Chien, WI, to Pearl (Ducharme) and Anton Mayer. After spending years growing up in Wisconsin and Iowa, she spent four years in the Air Force and met her husband, Floyd "Sandy" Sanders in Denver, CO, where they both served in the Air Force. They were married in Denver and moved around to various bases, with their children, and eventually settled in Rapid City.
After raising her children, Millie spent time working for the Rapid City School District helping with the lunch program and later volunteered with "Meals on Wheels" for many years, helping to prepare and deliver meals to seniors. She also enjoyed playing golf in her later years with a group of steady fellow golfers in the summer months and was, in fact, still golfing weekly as late as this last summer.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. Sanders; her parents, Pearl and Anton Mayer; brothers, Rev. Laurence Mayer, Jack Mayer and Francis X. Mayer; and sister-in-law, Mary. She is survived by her brothers, Bernard (Rose) and Maurice (Betty) Mayer, Prairie du Chien, WI; sister, Judith (Tom) Krug, Racine, WI; her six children and their spouses, Rebecca (Darren) Bolt, Reno, NV, Sandra (David) Morgans, Los Altos, CA, Scott (Karen) Sanders, Jacksonville, FL, Andrew (Melinda) Sanders, Greer, SC, Shawn (Lisa) Sanders, Vadnais Heights, MN, and Patricia (Darin) Finley, Rapid City; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Millie wanted everyone to know she had a very good life and to remember all the good times.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date in her hometown in Wisconsin, near her parents.
In lieu of flowers, Millie requested that memorial gifts may be directed to Meals on Wheels, 1621 Sheridan Lake Road, Suite C, Rapid City, SD 57702.
An online guestbook is available at kirkfuneralhome.com.
