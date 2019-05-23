RAPID CITY | Floy M. Sandine, 94 (but 29 forever) passed away on May 20, 2019, in Rapid City. Born on July 30, 1924 in Milwaukee WI, she was the oldest child of Clarence Fremd and Viola Marie (Fischer) Smith.
When she was 20 years old she married Ray Richard Smith from Rapid City and moved from the big city to western South Dakota.
She was widowed at 28 and made the decision to stay in Rapid City, where she made her home for the rest of her life. A few years later she was lucky enough to meet Daryl Sandine. He was good-looking, had a great laugh and best of all, he could really dance! They danced together for over 50 years until his death in 2006.
Floy worked for many years at Buckingham Wood Products, Midwestern Homes and later at Little River Lumber Co. until they closed. After retiring from there, she was able to spend more time on their ranch — sewing, making every craft project imaginable, continually trying new recipes, gardening and volunteering at the hospital. She was always busy but did not like retirement. She would have much preferred going to work!
For the last four years, she made her home at Somerset Court. She enjoyed growing her tomatoes on her patio, and listening to all the musical entertainment they had there. She received great care there, and found some wonderful friends, especially Dennis and Peggy.
Floy was honest, strong, smart, brave and sassy. She had a mind of her own and lived her life how she wanted. She taught us to be strong and independent — face our own challenges and overcome them with grace and dignity.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Jim Foster, her daughter-in-law, Jean Smith; grandchildren Laurie (Ron) Mills, Wendy (Chris) Voss, Sarah (David) Bashaw, and Clinton (Danae) Smith; and great-grandchildren Christopher (Emily) Mills, Tyler (Sara) Mills, Trevor (Robin) Mills, Mason (Ashley) Ochsendorf, Jordan Voss, and Marissa Voss. She is also survived by six precious great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Daryl Sandine and Ray Richard Smith; her son, Terry Smith; sisters, Gloria Klein and June Noah; and infant brother, Clarence Smith Jr.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will immediately follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial will be established to the Rapid City Regional Hospice House or the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
