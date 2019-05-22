{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Floy M. Sandine, 94, died May 20, 2019.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. on May 24, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

