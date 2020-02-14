Sandstedt, Christopher L.

RAPID CITY | Christopher L. Sandstedt, 72, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Chris spent most of his life in Rapid City and his young adult life in Wyoming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sandy and Jean Sandstedt; his son, Jim Sandstedt; and stepson, Tom Durst.
Survivors include his sisters, Linda Antolic (Jack) and Lee Dawson (Ron); grandchildren, Dylan and Aleksa Sandstedt; and stepdaughter, Belinda Stephens.
Chris enjoyed his community, his wonderful neighbors and friends, and cheering for the Denver Broncos. He was also thrilled to get reacquainted with his grandchildren in the past two years. His life joys included his numerous motorcycles and cars. He also loved animals, especially his cat Kick-Start.
May he rest in peace.
