Sanovia, Ramona M.

RAPID CITY | Ramona M. Sanovia, 74, died Feb. 12, 2020.

Rosary services will be at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Celebration of Life Services following at 10 a.m.

