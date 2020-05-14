Sass, Tracy
0 entries

Sass, Tracy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Tracy Sass, 46, died May 11, 2020.

No services will be held.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

To plant a tree in memory of Tracy Sass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News