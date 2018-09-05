Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CUSTER | Dickie Dean “Rich” Sassman, 50, died Sept. 3, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Sassman, Dickie 'Rich'
