JoAnn Sauer

RAPID CITY | JoAnn Lynn (King) Sauer, 69, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was born in Granite Falls, MN, on August 16, 1949 to Carl and Edith (Bailie) King. She spent her childhood in Spearfish; the family moved to Rapid City where she graduated from Central High School in 1967. She enjoyed swimming and bowling when she was younger. She was employed at the Moose Lodge where she met Bill Sauer who was a member. They were married on June 9, 1974 in Rapid City.

She also worked for Stampers Black Hills Gold for 40 years and retired from there.

JoAnn is survived by her mother Edith King, Rapid City; sister and brother-in-law Jan and Duane Gednalske; nephews Mike, Jeromy, and Josh Gednalske and grandnephew Timmy Gednalske.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Honorary Urn Bearers; Mike Gednalske, Jeromy Gednalske, Josh Gednalske, and Timmy Gednalske. Clergy: Jonathon Steiner.

JoAnn was under hospice care at Peaceful Pine Senior Living Facility when she died.

A memorial can be given to Hospice House in her name instead of flowers.

Friends may offer their condolences at www.osheimschmidt.com

