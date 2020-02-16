Savage, Roy E.
Savage, Roy E.

RAPID CITY | Roy Edward Savage, 89, died Feb. 14, 2020.

Kirk Funeral Home

Service information

Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
2:30PM-3:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
