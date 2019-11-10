{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Don Sawvell, 81, died Nov. 7, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, at the Wall Community Center.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

