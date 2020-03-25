Sawvell, Marcia C.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. | Marcia Carol Sawvell, 77, passed away March 21, 2020. She was born May 30, 1942, in Salt Lake City, UT, to the late Enoch Christian and Francis Gerturde Anderson.

Marcia retired from Rapid City (SD) Regional Hospital as a CNA.

Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Don Sawvell; her niece, Sandy Bauer; her nephew, Derryl McKay; brothers-in-law, Everett Bauer and Jim McKay; and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Lana (Steve) Ruppert, Jody (Laniece) Sawvell, and Dale (Jackie) Sawvell; grandchildren, Christin Atkins, Dakota (Joe) Porter, Casey Sawvell, Kailey Rae Sawvell, Camden Sawvell, Kassidy Sawvell, Jesse Sawvell, and Kyla Sawvell; and her great-grandchildren, Mason, Haylee and Aubree.

