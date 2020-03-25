Sawvell, Marcia C.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. | Marcia Carol Sawvell, 77, passed away March 21, 2020. She was born May 30, 1942, in Salt Lake City, UT, to the late Enoch Christian and Francis Gerturde Anderson.
Marcia retired from Rapid City (SD) Regional Hospital as a CNA.
You have free articles remaining.
Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Don Sawvell; her niece, Sandy Bauer; her nephew, Derryl McKay; brothers-in-law, Everett Bauer and Jim McKay; and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Lana (Steve) Ruppert, Jody (Laniece) Sawvell, and Dale (Jackie) Sawvell; grandchildren, Christin Atkins, Dakota (Joe) Porter, Casey Sawvell, Kailey Rae Sawvell, Camden Sawvell, Kassidy Sawvell, Jesse Sawvell, and Kyla Sawvell; and her great-grandchildren, Mason, Haylee and Aubree.
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville (mowells.com).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.