DEERFIELD | Michael D. Sawyer, 69, died Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, as the result of an accident.

Michael was born May 9, 1949, in Deerfield to Dale and Sherrill Sawyer.

He was blessed by his many close friends.

According to Mike’s specific desires, he asked to be cremated and that there be no funeral service or headstone.

the life of: Sawyer, Michael D.
