DEERFIELD | Mike Sawyer — the last of the Sawyers in Deerfield. Beloved neighbor, friend and veteran. If you needed a hand doing anything, Mike was the hand to be there and help get it done. A true friend to most he met and a gentleman to those whose path he crossed. He was more family than friend to neighbors and somehow made each of us feel special. He was a caring man and was always checking in on those who might need a little help or kind word.
A genuine cowboy. His mother, Sherrill, described Mike proudly as her son "The Cow Puncher". He was always looking for a way to stretch a new rope. He worked most of his life in helping other ranchers. He loved Ranch rodeos, Bronc events, gun shows, Elk shed hunting and 4-wheeling.
He lived most of his life here in South Dakota and knew the Black Hills like none other. His "Best Day" by his own words was spent "up in the limestone." A better marksman you would not find and an experienced armorer. He enjoyed hunting wild game. Always up for a ride at dusk or early morning to see what was going on up in the limestone and look for Elk herds.
His cat "Booker" was a great companion. And the Deerfield Happy Hour was always open to those willing to stop in and share a beverage. It will be a little less fun and friendly in Deerfield now ... but we know Mike is watching over all of us. And we who knew him are better people for knowing him and will miss him greatly.
And he would say to all of us still here, "No big deal ... we will see each other again."
