RAPID CITY | Ardell Sayler was called to Heaven on May 26, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Ardell was born June 16, 1952 in Ellendale, ND, to Fred and Emma (Obenauer) Sayler. Ardell married Janet (Skinner) on Oct. 3, 1970.
Ardell had an incredible gift for training horses which led him to an unbreakable record of 12 leading trainer titles at Assiniboia Downs. His passion for horse racing was unmatched. His dedication was the catalyst for 1,321 career wins. Ardell's keen eye for confirmation and pedigrees led him to his Champion horse Balooga Bull who won the prestigious Manitoba Derby by 9-1/2 lengths and was the only horse to win three consecutive Gold Cup's. Prior to the Bull his pride and joy was Hey Hey Renee who he owned with his daughter Nicole. Hey Hey Renee had many successful wins and was eventually sold to California interests. There were many other successful horses that helped Ardell attain his racing records.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Janet; daughter, Nicole and husband Dave Yuhas; son, Aaron and his loyal side-kick, Mark McDaniel; brothers, Milbert (Martha) Sayler, Jim and Bernie; sisters, Donna (Jerry) Olson and Judy Wittenberg; and grandchildren Mikayla, Ty, and Peyton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd and Vernon; and sisters, Shirley and Betty.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at First Weselyan Church, 3040 Marlin Drive in Rapid City.
Please wear your jeans, hat and boots in Ardell's memory.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ardell's name.
