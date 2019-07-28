{{featured_button_text}}

BLACK HAWK | Hope Scandrett, 89, died July 24, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on July 30, at The Freedom Church in Rapid City.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 31, at the church. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Scandrett, Hope
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments