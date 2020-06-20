Schaefbauer, Linda Kay

When Linda Kay Haefner Schaefbauer set her wedding date, she made sure it wasn’t too close to her birthday. She wanted to make sure she always got two presents, one to mark each occasion.
Gifts were an important part of Linda’s life. She loved getting them, but she loved giving them even more. She never missed an opportunity to send a well-thought-out gift for birthdays, holidays, graduations, weddings or sometimes simply because she saw something worth gifting.
Linda died on June 16, 2020 at age 71. While she won’t get her two presents to mark her birthday and anniversary this August, she leaves behind a lifetime of gifts for her family to treasure.
It wasn’t just the gifts, though. Linda gave generously of her time. She loved going to her grandchildren’s events and saw almost every play, sporting event, music concert and more. Even in the hospital in the days before she died, Linda was wishing she could get out in time to see her grandson’s baseball game.
Linda was also a collector, not just of Precious Moments figurines, angels and smiley faces, but also of family history. She kept tabs on all of the extended family and always knew who was reaching different milestones in life or who needed a few extra prayers on a given day. She loved crafts, gardening and traveling, and she would always research places for her family to explore. She was active in Beta Sigma Phi for 33 years and held every office and title including Sweetheart and Woman of the Year. As co-owner of The Craft Corner for many years, she loved sharing and teaching her crafting abilities to others.
Linda was born on August 19, 1948 to Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Hardcastle Haefner and Ervin Haefner of Mobridge, South Dakota. She married the love of her life, Leo Schaefbauer, on August 26, 1967. After meeting Leo, Linda joined the Catholic Church and leaned on her faith and her guardian angel who provided her great comfort, especially in her final years.
Leo and Linda’s 52-year marriage centered on family, and they exemplified sacrificial love for their children and grandchildren. Through her final moments, Leo was always by Linda’s side. She died holding his hand.
Linda is survived by her husband, Leo; her siblings, Bobb (Mary) Haefner, Lenora (Patrick) Fouts; her children, Beth (Todd) Weber, Susan (Richard) Raposa, Michael Schaefbauer and David Schaefbauer; her grandchildren, Geoffrey, Nathan and Aurora Venteicher, Megan (Royal) Sonsalla, Kate (Caleb Musick), Ryan, Emma and Sara Raposa, Seth and Noah Schaefbauer, Amelia Schaefbauer; and great granddaughter Margot Sonsalla.
Memorial Service will be live-streamed on Behrens Wilson Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 21.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Monday, June 22 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and will be live-streamed on Behrens Wilson Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m.
