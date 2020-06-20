Schaefbauer, Linda Kay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Linda Kay Haefner Schaefbauer set her wedding date, she made sure it wasn’t too close to her birthday. She wanted to make sure she always got two presents, one to mark each occasion.

Gifts were an important part of Linda’s life. She loved getting them, but she loved giving them even more. She never missed an opportunity to send a well-thought-out gift for birthdays, holidays, graduations, weddings or sometimes simply because she saw something worth gifting.

Linda died on June 16, 2020 at age 71. While she won’t get her two presents to mark her birthday and anniversary this August, she leaves behind a lifetime of gifts for her family to treasure.

It wasn’t just the gifts, though. Linda gave generously of her time. She loved going to her grandchildren’s events and saw almost every play, sporting event, music concert and more. Even in the hospital in the days before she died, Linda was wishing she could get out in time to see her grandson’s baseball game.